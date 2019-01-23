Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed OF Ichiro Suzuki to a minor league contract.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Drew Pomeranz to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

WNBA/NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the purchase of the New York Liberty by a group owned by Joe Tsai and his family.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Cornelius Lucas to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Dowell Loggains offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Fired president of hockey operations and general manager Peter Chiarelli.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Carnell Williams running backs coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Jordan Tippit defensive football assistant.

OHIO STATE — Named Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach; Greg Mattison co-defensive coordinator; Matt Barnes special team's coordinator/assistant secondary coach; and Al Washington linebackers coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments