BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed OF Ichiro Suzuki to a minor league contract.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Drew Pomeranz to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
WNBA/NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the purchase of the New York Liberty by a group owned by Joe Tsai and his family.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Cornelius Lucas to a reserve/future contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Named Dowell Loggains offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Fired president of hockey operations and general manager Peter Chiarelli.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Named Carnell Williams running backs coach.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Jordan Tippit defensive football assistant.
OHIO STATE — Named Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach; Greg Mattison co-defensive coordinator; Matt Barnes special team's coordinator/assistant secondary coach; and Al Washington linebackers coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.