Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 3B José Ramírez on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LBs Andre Branch, Jeff Holland and Hayes Pullard. Placed WR Hakeem Butler and DB Josh Shaw on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed OL Tommy Doles off waivers from Atlanta.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Folston and CB Jocquez Kalili. Waived S Josh Jones.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Scooby Wright and RB Robert Martin. Released DL Keionta Davis and WR Maurice Harris. Placed LB Brandon King on IR.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Corey Liuget and LB Bryson Allen-Williams. Placed RB Doug Martin on IR. Released LS Andrew DePaola.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Suspended LB Delvontae Harris and CB Juan Powell indefinitely after they were accused of breaking into a car.

UCLA — Announced sophomore LB Bo Calvert is out indefinitely due to a violation of NCAA rules.

