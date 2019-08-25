BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 3B José Ramírez on the 10-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LBs Andre Branch, Jeff Holland and Hayes Pullard. Placed WR Hakeem Butler and DB Josh Shaw on IR.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed OL Tommy Doles off waivers from Atlanta.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Folston and CB Jocquez Kalili. Waived S Josh Jones.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Scooby Wright and RB Robert Martin. Released DL Keionta Davis and WR Maurice Harris. Placed LB Brandon King on IR.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Corey Liuget and LB Bryson Allen-Williams. Placed RB Doug Martin on IR. Released LS Andrew DePaola.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Suspended LB Delvontae Harris and CB Juan Powell indefinitely after they were accused of breaking into a car.
UCLA — Announced sophomore LB Bo Calvert is out indefinitely due to a violation of NCAA rules.
