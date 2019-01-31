BASEBALL
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Nolan Arenado a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Traded C Kristaps Porzingis, Gs Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to Dallas for G Dennis Smith Jr., C DeAndre Jordan, G-F Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted Eric Thibault to associate head coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator. Named Jon Kitna quarterbacks coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Retained defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and running backs coach Ben Sirmans. Promoted Jason Simmons to defensive backs coach and Ryan Downard to assistant defensive backs coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Anthony Piroli strength & conditioning coach; Roger Kingdom speed & conditioning coach; and Michael Stacchiotti assistant strength & conditioning coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHLPA — C Antoine Vermette announced his retirement.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Mike Amadio, Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood and D Eric Grybafrom Binghamton. Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Michael Dal Colle and D Devon Toews from Bridgeport (AHL).
COLLEGE
NCAA — Placed Missouri's football, baseball and softball programs on three years of probation and one-year postseason bans for academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes.
