BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Nick Goody off waivers from Cleveland.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB Shakial Taylor off waivers from Indianapolis. Placed CB Cyrus Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Yosh Nijman from the practice squad. Signed T Cody Conway to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Bennie Fowler.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay Lightning D Erik Cernak for two games, without pay, for elbowing Buffalo Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin during game on Monday.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Named Terrence Rencher men's assistant basketball coach.

