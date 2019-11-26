BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Nick Goody off waivers from Cleveland.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB Shakial Taylor off waivers from Indianapolis. Placed CB Cyrus Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Yosh Nijman from the practice squad. Signed T Cody Conway to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Bennie Fowler.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay Lightning D Erik Cernak for two games, without pay, for elbowing Buffalo Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin during game on Monday.
COLLEGE
CREIGHTON — Named Terrence Rencher men's assistant basketball coach.
