BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day DL.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Yoenis Céspedes on the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Kevin Love to a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear to a two-way contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Noah Vonleh.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Keenan Robinson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Baker Mayfield.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed FB Nick Badwen on injured reserve and DE Ezekiel Ansah and WR Andy Jones on the PUP list. Signed LB Freddie Bishop.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Parris Bennett on the reserve/retired list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with RB Todd Gurley on a four-year contract extension and DE Ryan Davis and WRs Aaron Lacombe, Khadael Lott and JoJo Natson. Placed DL Dominique Easley and LB Obo Okoronkwo on the PUP list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Josiah Price. Signed C J.P. Quinn.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Cody Hollister. Signed DB Eddie Pleasant and G Nate Theaker.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Darrelle Revis to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed DTs P.J. Hall and Eddie Vanderdoes and OT Donald Penn on the PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released LB Kevin Dodd.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Brandon Montour to a two-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lindsay Hofford assistant general manager/director of scouting and signed him to a multi-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with D Joel Edmunds on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Brooks Orpik to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BRADLEY — Named Matt Sprague assistant volleyball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Jeannie Murphy director of softball operations.

MICHIGAN STATE — Reinstated LB Jon Reschke to the football team.

OAKLAND — Named Steven Waterfield director of athletics.

