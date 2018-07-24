BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day DL.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Yoenis Céspedes on the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Kevin Love to a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear to a two-way contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Noah Vonleh.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Keenan Robinson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Baker Mayfield.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed FB Nick Badwen on injured reserve and DE Ezekiel Ansah and WR Andy Jones on the PUP list. Signed LB Freddie Bishop.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Parris Bennett on the reserve/retired list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with RB Todd Gurley on a four-year contract extension and DE Ryan Davis and WRs Aaron Lacombe, Khadael Lott and JoJo Natson. Placed DL Dominique Easley and LB Obo Okoronkwo on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Josiah Price. Signed C J.P. Quinn.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Cody Hollister. Signed DB Eddie Pleasant and G Nate Theaker.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Darrelle Revis to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed DTs P.J. Hall and Eddie Vanderdoes and OT Donald Penn on the PUP list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released LB Kevin Dodd.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Brandon Montour to a two-year contract.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lindsay Hofford assistant general manager/director of scouting and signed him to a multi-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with D Joel Edmunds on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Brooks Orpik to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
BRADLEY — Named Matt Sprague assistant volleyball coach.
CLEMSON — Named Jeannie Murphy director of softball operations.
MICHIGAN STATE — Reinstated LB Jon Reschke to the football team.
OAKLAND — Named Steven Waterfield director of athletics.
