BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced pitching coach Larry Rothschild will not return next season.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington. Promoted assistant general manager Kevin Graves to interim general manager. Named Travis Williams president.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jayce Tingler manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit F Markieff Morris $35,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded DE/LB Genard Avery to Philadelphioa for a fourth-round 2021 draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed QB QB Cody Kessler.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Matt Dickerson to the active roster. Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Adam Lowry two games for boarding.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed F Alexandre Texier and D Ryan Murray on IR.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired LW Brendan Perlini from the Chicago Blackhawks for D Alec Regula.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term IR.
SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER — Named Vlatko Andonovski women's national team coach.
COLLEGE
ARIZONA — Fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and LB coach John Rushing. Promoted defensive analyst Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator and analyst Hank Hobson to an on-field coaching role.
