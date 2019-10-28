Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced pitching coach Larry Rothschild will not return next season.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington. Promoted assistant general manager Kevin Graves to interim general manager. Named Travis Williams president.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jayce Tingler manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit F Markieff Morris $35,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded DE/LB Genard Avery to Philadelphioa for a fourth-round 2021 draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed QB QB Cody Kessler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Matt Dickerson to the active roster. Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Adam Lowry two games for boarding.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed F Alexandre Texier and D Ryan Murray on IR.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired LW Brendan Perlini from the Chicago Blackhawks for D Alec Regula.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term IR.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Named Vlatko Andonovski women's national team coach.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA — Fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and LB coach John Rushing. Promoted defensive analyst Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator and analyst Hank Hobson to an on-field coaching role.

