BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Luka Doncic $10,000 for kicking a game ball into the stands.

CHICAGO BULLS — Traded the draft rights of F Tadiji Dragicevic to Houston for F Carmelo Anthony, the draft rights to G Jon Diebler and cash.

Women's NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Fred Williams and Latricia Trammell assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced the retirement of executive director Joe Horrigan, effective June 1.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Tom Clements pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Don Barclay to a reserve/future contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brandon Reilly to a reserve/future contract. Named John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Announced sophomore women's basketball G Alexis Morris is transferring from Baylor.

