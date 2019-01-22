BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Dallas G/F Luka Doncic $10,000 for kicking a game ball into the stands.
CHICAGO BULLS — Traded the draft rights of F Tadiji Dragicevic to Houston for F Carmelo Anthony, the draft rights to G Jon Diebler and cash.
Women's NBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Fred Williams and Latricia Trammell assistant coaches.
FOOTBALL
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced the retirement of executive director Joe Horrigan, effective June 1.
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Tom Clements pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Don Barclay to a reserve/future contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brandon Reilly to a reserve/future contract. Named John Bonamego special teams coordinator.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Announced sophomore women's basketball G Alexis Morris is transferring from Baylor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.