BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Purchased the contract of RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Charlotte (IL). Released OF Nicky Delmonico.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — G Tony Parker announced his retirement.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Luke Bowanko and QB David Fales. Waived QB Connor Cook and S David Jones.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Terry Bowden graduate intern for football.

MARYLAND — Announced graduate LB Rahshaun Smith has transferred from Clemson.

KANSAS — Announced graduate G Isaiah Moss has transferred from Iowa.

SAINT JOSEPH'S — Named Justin Scott men's assistant basketball coach.

