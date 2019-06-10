BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Purchased the contract of RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Charlotte (IL). Released OF Nicky Delmonico.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — G Tony Parker announced his retirement.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Luke Bowanko and QB David Fales. Waived QB Connor Cook and S David Jones.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger.
COLLEGE
CLEMSON — Named Terry Bowden graduate intern for football.
MARYLAND — Announced graduate LB Rahshaun Smith has transferred from Clemson.
KANSAS — Announced graduate G Isaiah Moss has transferred from Iowa.
SAINT JOSEPH'S — Named Justin Scott men's assistant basketball coach.
