BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Andy Burns to a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Jordan Sibert to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Nick Eason defensive line coach, Tem Lukabu linebackers coach, Brad Kragthorpe offensive assistant coach, Jordan Kovacs defensive quality control coach, Todd Hunt assistant strength and conditioning coach and Garrett Swanson assistant strength and conditioning coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Josh Wesley from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Blake Siebenaler from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).
