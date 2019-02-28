Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Andy Burns to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Jordan Sibert to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Nick Eason defensive line coach, Tem Lukabu linebackers coach, Brad Kragthorpe offensive assistant coach, Jordan Kovacs defensive quality control coach, Todd Hunt assistant strength and conditioning coach and Garrett Swanson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Josh Wesley from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Blake Siebenaler from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

