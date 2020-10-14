Transactions: Wednesday's moves

NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0