Transactions: Saturday's moves
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota Twin's RHP Sergio Romo one game for his actions on Sept. 11.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Dilson Herrera to alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael Gigliotti to Tampa Bay Rays to complete July 21 trade. Recalled OF Nick Heath from alternate training site. Activated 3B Kevin Gutierrez from 60-day IL. Designated SS Matt Reynolds for assignment. Released RHP Ofreidy Gomez.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF David Fletcher from IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown and RHP Daulton Jeffries from alternate site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luke Farrell and INF Sherton Apostel from alternate training site. Placed SS Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Bo Bichette from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.<

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment. Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Wade Davis from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB D.J. Foster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated K Cairo Santos from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes, LB Tipa Galeai and TE John Lovett from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Nate Meadors from practice squad. Activated LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Dalvin Cook to a multi-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with head football coach Brian Kelly on a four-year contract extension.

