Transactions: Saturday's moves

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota Twin's RHP Sergio Romo one game for his actions on Sept. 11.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Dilson Herrera to alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael Gigliotti to Tampa Bay Rays to complete July 21 trade. Recalled OF Nick Heath from alternate training site. Activated 3B Kevin Gutierrez from 60-day IL. Designated SS Matt Reynolds for assignment. Released RHP Ofreidy Gomez.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF David Fletcher from IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown and RHP Daulton Jeffries from alternate site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.