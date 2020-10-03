Transactions: Saturday's moves

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton, OL Kc McDermott and K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed QB Jordan Ta'amu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Theo Riddick and WR Keeland Doss from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and OL Cole Toner from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Juju Hughes from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to the practice squad. Released DB Javaris Davis from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Ken Crawley, TE Garrett Griffin and G/C Will Clapp from the practice squad. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Mack and TE Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.