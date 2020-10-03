Transactions: Saturday's moves

FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Khalil Dorsey from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Eli Apple from injured reserve. Waived DE Shareef Miller. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafan and LB Chris Orr from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Alex Redmond, DT Feedom Akinmoladun and CB Torry McTyer from the practice squad. Placed DT Mike Daniels on injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Francis Bernard from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DTs Sylvester Williams and Darius Kilgo to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Christian Kirksey and WR Allen Lazard on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Trey Burton from injured reserve. Placed WR Michael Pittman on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton, OL Kc McDermott and K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed QB Jordan Ta'amu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Theo Riddick and WR Keeland Doss from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and OL Cole Toner from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Juju Hughes from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to the practice squad. Released DB Javaris Davis from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Ken Crawley, TE Garrett Griffin and G/C Will Clapp from the practice squad. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Mack and TE Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LT Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold, WRs Travis Fulgham and Deontau Burnett, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DE Dee Ford and TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve. Signed RB JaMycal from the practice squad. Activated WR Deebo Samuel from injured reserve. Signed LB Joe Walker and CB Jamar Taylor from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Shaquem Griffin, S Damarious Randall and CB Gavin Helsop from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DT Jeffery Simmons on reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed G Joshua Garnett from the practice squad. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to Timra IK (Hockey Allsvenskan, Sweden).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract.
