Prep

Drake Relays

Area qualifiers

Boys

100 -- Brenden Stigler (Waterloo East).

110 HURDLES -- Kyle Trunnell (Cedar Falls), Deyton Love (Waterloo West).

400 HURDLES -- Grant Bixby (Dike-New Hartford).

4x100 -- Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo West, Waterloo Columbus, Don Bosco, Decorah, Dike-New Hartford. 

4x200 -- Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East, Cedar Falls.

4x400 -- Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford

4x800 -- Cedar Falls. 

Shuttle hurdley relay -- Dike-New Hartford

Distance medley relay -- Cedar Falls

Shot put -- Noah Fenske (New Hampton), Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls), Mosai Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock). 

Discus -- Fenske (New Hampton), Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock). 

High jump -- Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls), Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg), Junior Bodden (Aplington-Parkersburg). 

Long jump -- Brady Stone (Dunkerton), Morgan Knock (Aplington-Parkersburg), Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford), Love (Waterloo West). 

Girls

100 -- Ashley Grapp (Don Bosco), Leah Longnecker (Cedar Falls), Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East), Anisia Smith (Cedar Falls). 

400 -- Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls), Allison Waterman (Denver), Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls), Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg). 

800 -- Michael (Cedar Falls), Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg). 

1,500 -- Michael (Cedar Falls). 

100 Hurdles -- Paige Kisley (Osage)

400 Hurdles -- Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford)

4x100 -- Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Decorah, Cedar Falls, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Denver, Tripoli. 

4x200 -- Cedar Falls

4x400 -- Independence, Cedar Falls

4x800 -- Jesup, Iowa Falls-Alden

Shuttle hurdley relay -- Cedar Falls, Waverly-Shell Rock

Sprint medley relay -- Decorah, Denver, Cedar Falls

High jump -- Kylee Sallee (Hudson), Libby Schwamman (Osage), Reagan Dahlquist (Waverly-Shell Rock), Saari Kuehl (Gladbrook-Reinbeck). 

Long jump -- Rachel Rinken (New Hampton), Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls), Sallee (Hudson).

Discus -- Jenna Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Cassidy Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Kaitlyn Wilder (Dunkerton), Megan Niewoehner (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Sharon Goodman (Crestwood), Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin)

Shot put -- Wilder (Dunkerton), Abby Marr (Riceville), Zeisneiss (South Hardin). 

