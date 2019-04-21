Prep
Drake Relays
Area qualifiers
Boys
100 -- Brenden Stigler (Waterloo East).
110 HURDLES -- Kyle Trunnell (Cedar Falls), Deyton Love (Waterloo West).
400 HURDLES -- Grant Bixby (Dike-New Hartford).
4x100 -- Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo West, Waterloo Columbus, Don Bosco, Decorah, Dike-New Hartford.
4x200 -- Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East, Cedar Falls.
4x400 -- Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford
4x800 -- Cedar Falls.
Shuttle hurdley relay -- Dike-New Hartford
Distance medley relay -- Cedar Falls
Shot put -- Noah Fenske (New Hampton), Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls), Mosai Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock).
Discus -- Fenske (New Hampton), Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock).
High jump -- Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls), Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg), Junior Bodden (Aplington-Parkersburg).
Long jump -- Brady Stone (Dunkerton), Morgan Knock (Aplington-Parkersburg), Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford), Love (Waterloo West).
Girls
100 -- Ashley Grapp (Don Bosco), Leah Longnecker (Cedar Falls), Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East), Anisia Smith (Cedar Falls).
400 -- Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls), Allison Waterman (Denver), Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls), Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg).
800 -- Michael (Cedar Falls), Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg).
1,500 -- Michael (Cedar Falls).
100 Hurdles -- Paige Kisley (Osage)
400 Hurdles -- Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford)
4x100 -- Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Decorah, Cedar Falls, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Denver, Tripoli.
4x200 -- Cedar Falls
4x400 -- Independence, Cedar Falls
4x800 -- Jesup, Iowa Falls-Alden
Shuttle hurdley relay -- Cedar Falls, Waverly-Shell Rock
Sprint medley relay -- Decorah, Denver, Cedar Falls
High jump -- Kylee Sallee (Hudson), Libby Schwamman (Osage), Reagan Dahlquist (Waverly-Shell Rock), Saari Kuehl (Gladbrook-Reinbeck).
Long jump -- Rachel Rinken (New Hampton), Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls), Sallee (Hudson).
Discus -- Jenna Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Cassidy Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Kaitlyn Wilder (Dunkerton), Megan Niewoehner (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Sharon Goodman (Crestwood), Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin)
Shot put -- Wilder (Dunkerton), Abby Marr (Riceville), Zeisneiss (South Hardin).
