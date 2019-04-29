Prep girls
At Edgewood
Team standings -- 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 88, 2. Central Elkader 83, 3. Maquoketa Valley 69, 4. North Linn 62, 5. (tie) Central City, Kee (Lansing) 57, 7. (tie) Alburnett, Edgewood-Colesburg 55.5, 9. Waukon 55, 10. East Buchanan 37, 11. Starmont 32, 12. Western Dubuque 24, 13. MFL/MarMac 23, 14. Springville 21, 15. Clayton Ridge 19.
Winners
100 -- Madison Osborn (Alb) 12.85, 200 -- Osborn (Alb) 26.33, 400 -- Jada Mitchell (Kee) 1:04.31, 800 -- Emily Staal (CC) 2:25.01, 1,500 -- Janelle Staal (CC) 5:17.35, 3,000 -- Allie Mussman (CE) 12:27.56, 100 hurdles -- Lauren Donlea (E. Buch.) 16.79, 400 hurdles -- Ciera Deitchler (CE) 1:08.85, 4x100 relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 53.03, 4x200 relay -- Central Elkader 1:51.01, 4x400 relay -- Maquoketa Valley 4:18.06, 4x800 relay -- Central City 10:14.02, Sprint medley relay -- Alburnett 1:55.47, Distance medley relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 4:38.65, Shuttle hurdle relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 1:10.70, High jump -- Mitchell (Kee) 4-10, Long jump -- Erica Hoffman (E. Buch.) 16-0.50, Shot put -- Vanessa Hamlett (Star) 39-3.50, Discus -- Megan Niewoehner (S-F) 136-11.
