Prep boys

At Decorah

Team standings -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 155, 2. Decorah 145, 3. Waukon 83, 4. Crestwood 72, 5. Osage 58.50, 6. South Winneshiek 33, 7. Clayton Ridge 25.50, 8. MFL-MarMac 16.

Winners

Sprint medley relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (Weber, Brosius, Adams, Belken) 1:37.52, 3,200 -- Nathan Munshower (DW) 9:59.55, 4x800 relay -- Decorah (Franzen, Vilardo, Smith, Schutte) 8:55.14, Shuttle hurdle relay -- Decorah (Wilkins, Groux, Snyder, Magner) 1:05.57, 100 -- Brock Hatlan (Waukon) 11.76, Distance medley relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (Walsh, Brosius, Einarsen, Hocking) 3:56.48, 400 -- Walker Sobolik (Crest) 53.96, 4x200 relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Adams, Belken, Kuntz) 1:30.42, 110 hurdles -- Magner (Decorah) 15.58, 800 -- Carter Oberfoell (DW) 1:59.45, 200 -- Alden Kutnz (DW) 22.71, 400 hurdles -- Tommy King (DW) 1:01.94, 1,600 -- George Barton (DW) 4:35.06, 4x100 weightman relay -- Decorah (Hjelle, Wilson, Mitchell, Halverson) 50.00, 4x100 relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Brosius, Weber, Kuntz) 44.31, 4x400 relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (Specht, Hocking, Munshower, Oberfoell) 3:36.06, Long jump -- McDermott (DW) 20-1.25, High jump -- Logan Albert (Crest) 5-11, Shot put -- Brady Sullivan (Waukon) 51-8.50, Discus -- Mitchell Miller (DW) 153-10.

Prep girls

At New Hampton

Team standings -- 1. Osage 135, 2. New Hampton 109, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 103, 4. Independence 102, 5. Wapsie Valley 62, 6. Valley Lutheran 28.

Winners

100 -- Makenzie Foelske (N-P) 13.23, 200 -- Rachel Rinken (N. Hamp.) 28.18, 400 -- Jadyn Schultz (Indep) 1:08.50, 800 -- Aubry Eick (N-P) 2:39.83, 1,500 -- Chloe Matthews (N-P) 5:36.39, 3,000 -- Emily Jackson (N. Hamp.) 12:45.92, 100 hurdles -- Sydney Midlang (Osage) 18.39, 400 hurdles -- Alison Trimble (Indep) 1:23.17, 4x100 relay -- Osage (Katelyn Halbach, Meredith Street, Rylie Olson, Kate Mostek) 53.66, 4x200 relay -- Independence (Alyssa Larson, Taylor Wendt, Kaylee Hosch, Madison Larson) 1:52.35, 4x400 relay -- Independence (Hosch, A. Larson, Wendt, M. Larson) 4:12.96, 4x800 relay -- Osage (Claire Huisman, Addy Grimm, Talia Stangel, Chloe Kresbach) 10:44.65, Sprint medley relay -- Wapsie Valley (Kaci Beesecker, Celin Lorek, McKenna Miller, Sydnie Martin) 2:01.98. Distance medley relay -- Osage (Halback, Olson, Street, Grimm) 4:35.49, Shuttle hurdle relay -- Osage (Libby Wchwamman, Midlang, Ainsley Dodd, Madi Adams) 1:19.51, Shot put -- Brenna Hackman (N-P) 35-9, Discus -- Sammi Kane (Wapsie Valley) 120-5, High jump -- Schwamman (Osage) 4-10, Long jump -- Rinken (N. Hamp.) 16-1.50.

