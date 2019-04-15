Prep boys
At Decorah
Team standings -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 155, 2. Decorah 145, 3. Waukon 83, 4. Crestwood 72, 5. Osage 58.50, 6. South Winneshiek 33, 7. Clayton Ridge 25.50, 8. MFL-MarMac 16.
Winners
Sprint medley relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (Weber, Brosius, Adams, Belken) 1:37.52, 3,200 -- Nathan Munshower (DW) 9:59.55, 4x800 relay -- Decorah (Franzen, Vilardo, Smith, Schutte) 8:55.14, Shuttle hurdle relay -- Decorah (Wilkins, Groux, Snyder, Magner) 1:05.57, 100 -- Brock Hatlan (Waukon) 11.76, Distance medley relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (Walsh, Brosius, Einarsen, Hocking) 3:56.48, 400 -- Walker Sobolik (Crest) 53.96, 4x200 relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Adams, Belken, Kuntz) 1:30.42, 110 hurdles -- Magner (Decorah) 15.58, 800 -- Carter Oberfoell (DW) 1:59.45, 200 -- Alden Kutnz (DW) 22.71, 400 hurdles -- Tommy King (DW) 1:01.94, 1,600 -- George Barton (DW) 4:35.06, 4x100 weightman relay -- Decorah (Hjelle, Wilson, Mitchell, Halverson) 50.00, 4x100 relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Brosius, Weber, Kuntz) 44.31, 4x400 relay -- Dubuque Wahlert (Specht, Hocking, Munshower, Oberfoell) 3:36.06, Long jump -- McDermott (DW) 20-1.25, High jump -- Logan Albert (Crest) 5-11, Shot put -- Brady Sullivan (Waukon) 51-8.50, Discus -- Mitchell Miller (DW) 153-10.
Prep girls
At New Hampton
Team standings -- 1. Osage 135, 2. New Hampton 109, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 103, 4. Independence 102, 5. Wapsie Valley 62, 6. Valley Lutheran 28.
Winners
100 -- Makenzie Foelske (N-P) 13.23, 200 -- Rachel Rinken (N. Hamp.) 28.18, 400 -- Jadyn Schultz (Indep) 1:08.50, 800 -- Aubry Eick (N-P) 2:39.83, 1,500 -- Chloe Matthews (N-P) 5:36.39, 3,000 -- Emily Jackson (N. Hamp.) 12:45.92, 100 hurdles -- Sydney Midlang (Osage) 18.39, 400 hurdles -- Alison Trimble (Indep) 1:23.17, 4x100 relay -- Osage (Katelyn Halbach, Meredith Street, Rylie Olson, Kate Mostek) 53.66, 4x200 relay -- Independence (Alyssa Larson, Taylor Wendt, Kaylee Hosch, Madison Larson) 1:52.35, 4x400 relay -- Independence (Hosch, A. Larson, Wendt, M. Larson) 4:12.96, 4x800 relay -- Osage (Claire Huisman, Addy Grimm, Talia Stangel, Chloe Kresbach) 10:44.65, Sprint medley relay -- Wapsie Valley (Kaci Beesecker, Celin Lorek, McKenna Miller, Sydnie Martin) 2:01.98. Distance medley relay -- Osage (Halback, Olson, Street, Grimm) 4:35.49, Shuttle hurdle relay -- Osage (Libby Wchwamman, Midlang, Ainsley Dodd, Madi Adams) 1:19.51, Shot put -- Brenna Hackman (N-P) 35-9, Discus -- Sammi Kane (Wapsie Valley) 120-5, High jump -- Schwamman (Osage) 4-10, Long jump -- Rinken (N. Hamp.) 16-1.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.