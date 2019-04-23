Track and field clip art

Prep boys

At Osage

Team standings -- 1. Clear Lake 164, 2. Charles City 94, 3. St. Ansgar 89, 4. Osage 69, 5. Crestwood 66, 6. South Winneshiek 49, 7. New Hampton 47, 8. Mason City Newman 10.

Winners

100 -- Nick Danielson (CL) 11.70. 200 -- Jagger Schmitt (CL) 23.30. 400 -- Schmitt (CL) 51.97. 800 -- Justin Wright (CL) 2:07.72. 1,600 -- Paul Hageman (SW) 4:45.73. 3,200 -- Riley Witt (St. Ansgar) 10:34.06. 110 hurdles -- Drew Enke (CL) 15.61. 400 hurdles -- Enke (CL) 58.56. 4x100 relay -- Clear Lake (Green-Harrington, Anderson, Warnke, Danielson) 45.82. 4x100.25 relay -- New Hampton (Reicks, Wemark, Leistekow, Burgart) 52.85. 4x200 relay -- Clear Lake (Green-Harrington, Anderson, Warnke, Danielson) 1:34.85. 4x400 relay -- Clear Lake (Reimann, O'Brien-Green, Schmitt, Wright) 3:39.31. 4x800 relay -- St. Ansgar (Bless, Blunt, Powers, Hershey) 8:44.50. Sprint medley relay -- Clear Lake (Green-Harrington, Danielson, Schmitt, Wright) 1:39.36. Distance medley relay -- Clear Lake (Warnke, DeVries, Reimann, Wright) 3:50.66. Shuttle hurdle relay -- Clear Lake (Raber, Feuerbach Cooley, Enke) 1:04.72. High jump -- Ian Collins (Chas. City) 6-2. Long jump -- Noah Tieskoetter (SW) 19-9.50. Shot put -- Noah Fenske (N. Hamp.) 58-4. Discus -- Fenske (N. Hamp.) 159-4.

