Track and field clip art

Prep boys

At Decorah

Team standings -- 1. Decorah 175, 2. Charles City 110, 3. Waukon 77, 4. New Hampton 76, 5. West Delaware 71, 6. South Winneshiek 59, 7. MFL-MarMac 10, 8. Central Elkader 6.

Winners

Sprint medley relay -- Charles City (Cranshaw, Chapman, Cooper, Litterer) 1:43.34. 3,200 -- Paul Hageman (S. Winn) 10:58.54. 4x800 relay -- West Delaware (Goranson, Woellert, Smith, Rich) 9:03.50. Shuttle hurdle relay -- Decorah (Wilkins, Groux, Snyder, Magner) 1:06.04. 100 -- Hatlan (Waukon) 11.51. Distance medley relay -- Decorah (Einck, Johnson, Duwe, Hayes) 3:56.10. 400 -- DeLong (Dec) 54.05. 4x200 relay -- Decorah (Fullhart, Thompson, Solberg, Stowe) 1:40.22. 110 hurdles -- Magner (Dec) 15.44. 800 -- Usher (N. Hamp.) 2:12.69. 200 -- Gunhus-Dansdill (Dec) 23.62. 400 hurdles -- Cole (W. Del.) 59.01. 1,600 -- Hayes (Dec) 4:45.62. 4x100 weightman relay -- Decorah (Mitchell, Robinson, Wilson, Halverson) 50.77. 4x100 relay -- Decorah (Fullhart, Young, Johnson, Solberg) 47.21. 4x400 relay -- Charles City (Collins, Cooper, Lopez, Litterer) 3:39.80. Long jump -- Zuspan (Chas. City) 20-11.50. High jump -- Solberg (Dec) 6-0. Shot put -- Fenske (N. Hamp.) 60-00.50. Discus -- Fenske (N. Hamp.) 150-00.

Prep girls

Xxxxx

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments