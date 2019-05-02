Prep girls
Tri-Rivers Conference
Team standings -- 1. North Linn 98, 2. Maquoketa Valley 95, 3. Central City 78, 4. Alburnett 74, 5. East Buchanan 53, 6. (tie) Starmont, Easton Valley 50, 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 49, 9. Calamus-Wheatland 42, 10. Springville 39, 11. Bellevue Marquette 37.5, 12. (tie) Lisbon, Midland 33, 14. Prince of Peace 9.5.
Winners
100 -- Madison Osborn (Alb) 12.77. 200 -- Osborn (Alb) 26.21. 400 -- Drew Jensen (Mid) 1:01.79. 800 -- Emily Staal (CC) 2:28.59. 1,500 -- E. Staal (CC) 5:01.17. 3,000 -- E. Staal (CC) 11:10.83. 100 hurdles -- Lauren Donlea (EB) 16.46. 400 hurdles -- Nicole Kane (Spring) 1:13.69. 4x100 relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 52.61. 4x200 relay -- Alburnett 1:51.66. 4x400 relay -- Maquoketa Valley 4:15.08. 4x800 relay -- North Linn 10:16.43. Sprint medley relay -- Alburnett 1:53.55. Distance medley relay -- North Linn 432.02. Shuttle hurdle relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 1:09.85. High jump -- Hailey Carolan (Alb) 4-10. Long jump -- Grace Elvert (C-W) 15-10.75. Shot put -- Vanessa Hamlett (Star) 39-11.75. Discus -- Hamlett (Star) 107-6.
Prep boys
Tri-Rivers Conference
Team standings -- 1. Maquoketa Valley 163, 2. Calamus-Wheatland 136, 3. North Linn 92, 4. Lisbon 71, 5. Alburnett 60, 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 48. 7. Easton Valley 43, 8. Springville 29, 9. East Buchanan 28, 10. Central City 23, 11. Starmont 21, 12. Midland 18, 13. Bellevue Marquette 3.
Winners
100 -- Ray Venditti (C-W) 11.17. 200 -- Venditti (C-W) 22.62. 400 -- Chance Downs (MV) 52.32. 100 wheelchair -- Jarrett Moehlman (Lis) 23.35. 200 wheelchair -- Moehlman (Lis) 43.56. 400 wheelchair -- Moehlman (Lis) 1:28.12. 800 -- Chase Knoche (C-W) 1:59.39. 800 wheelchair -- Moehlman (Lis) 2:55.60. 1,600 -- Knoche (C-W) 4:52.46. 3,200 -- Caleb Christiansen (Spring) 10:17.10. 110 hurdles -- Chad Neuzil (MV) 15.23. 400 hurdles -- James LeGassick (MV) 56.82. 4x100 relay -- Maquoketa Valley 45.20. 4x200 relay -- Calamus-Wheatland 1:33.81. 4x400 relay -- Maquoketa Valley 3:30.89. 4x800 relay -- Calamus-Wheatland 8;23.84. Sprint medley relay -- Maquoketa Valley 1:37.45. Distance medley relay -- Calamus-Wheatland 3:40.76. Shuttle hurdle relay -- Maquoketa Valley 1:04.29. High jump -- Izic Mackey (Alb) 5-8. Long jump -- Hunter Rickels (C-W) 20-9.75. Shot put -- Luke Lasack (Mid) 46-6. Discus -- Hagen Waters (Lis) 142-9.
