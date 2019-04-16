Track and field clip art

Prep boys

At Dike

Team standings -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 122, 2. Grundy Center 98, 3. Lisbon 70, 4. Hudson 67, 5. Jesup 58, 6. Denver 55, 7. Wapsie Valley 43, 8. West Marshall 42, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 41, 10. South Tama 40, 11. South Hardin 39, 12. Don Bosco 34, 13. Clarksville 29, 14. Dunkerton 24, 15. AGWSR (Ackley) 11, 16. Janesville 8.

High jump -- 1. Keith Keahna (S. Tama) 6-2, 2. Ethan Schmidt (Clarks) 6-0.

Discus -- 1. Brock Farley (Denver) 139-0, 2. Nathan Graves (D-NH) 129-6.

Shot put -- 1. Farley (Denver) 48-6, 2. Payton McMartin (GC) 42-3.25.

Long jump -- 1. Parker Kiewiet (D-NH) 21-11, 2. Morgan Knock (A-P) 20-6.50.

Sprint medley relay -- 1. West Marshall 1:36.96, 2. Grundy Center 1:39.88.

3,200 -- 1. Kolby Winter (SH) 10:38.35, 2. Derek Ciddio (GC) 10:39.87.

4x800 relay -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 8:31.96, 2. Denver 8:47.67.

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 1:01;64, 2. Jesup 1:03.04.

100 -- 1. Kendall Becker (DB) 11.70, 2. Tanner Sauerbrei(WV) 11.78.

Distance medley relay -- 1. Hudson 3:45.27, 2. Dunkerton 3:49.70.

400 -- 1. Will Grames (GC) 51.03, 2. Derek Weitzenkamp (Jesup) 51.12.

4x200 relay -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 1:31.63, 2. Wapsie Valley 134.89.

110 hurdles -- 1. Zach Mead (Jesup) 15.87, 2. Seth Eden (D-NH) 15.95.

800 -- 1. Alex Gebel (Denver) 2:01.85, 2. Collin Luck (Hud) 2:06.48.

200 -- 1. Grames (GC) 22.93, 2. Sauerbrei (WV) 23.28.

400 hurdles -- 1. Grant Bixby (D-NH) 55.70, 2. Trey Jochumsen (Hud) 57.43.

1,600 -- 1. Ben Kelly (Hud) 4:55.19, 2. Ciddio (GC) 4:59.89.

4x100 relay -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 45.32, 2. Don Bosco 45.44.

4x400 relay -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 3:27.58, 2. Hudson 3:35.87.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments