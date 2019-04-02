Track and field clip art

Prep boys

At Edgewood

Team standings -- 1. Bellevue 150, 2. North Linn 101, 3. Jesup 97.5, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 67, 5. North Fayette Valley 66, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 57.5, 7. Wapsie Valley 54, 8. Turkey Valley 38, 9. Clayton Ridge 31, 10. Kee (Lansing) 26, 11. East Buchanan 21, 12. MFL-MarMac 13, 13. Starmont 8, 14. Bellevue Marquette 6, 15. Central Elkader 4.

Winners

100 -- Conrad Ernst (Bell) 11.41. 200 -- Trevor Sauerbrei (Wapsie Valley) 23.16. 400 -- Andrew Penniston (Bell) 53.14. 800 -- Elliott Dietzenbach (Turkey Valley) 2:09.42. 1,600 -- Kyle Guenther (Bell) 5:00.79. 3,200 -- Brady Griebel (Bell) 10:31.87. 110 hurdles -- Zach Mead (Jesup) 15.52. 400 hurdles -- Weston Fantz (NFV) 1:00.78. 4x100 relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 45.09. 4x200 relay -- Edgewood-Colesburg 1:34.07. 4x400 relay -- North Fayette Valley 3:40.01. 4x800 relay -- Bellevue 8:55.86. Sprint medley relay -- Bellevue 1:41.20. Distance medley relay -- North Linn 3;57.22. Shuttle hurdle relay -- Jesup 1:07.20. High jump -- Dillon Rentz (Bell) 5-8. Long jump -- Sauerbrei (Wapsie Valley) 20-1.25. Shot put -- Riley Konrardy (Bell) 45-3. Discus -- Cole Finley (Jesup) 126-3.

Prep girls

