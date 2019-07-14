Tour de France
At Brioude, France
Ninth Stage
A 105.9-mile hilly ride from Saint-Etienne to Brioude, with an early Category 1 climb and a pair of Category 3s over the second half
1. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:03:12.
2. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
3. Jan Tratnik, Slovenia, Bahrain-Merida, :10 behind.
4. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
5. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
Also
110. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:03.
150. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 21:22.
153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.<
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 38:37:36.
2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.
5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.
Also
82. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 47:51.
104. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:01:32.
170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:33:28.
