Tour de France

At Brioude, France

Ninth Stage

A 105.9-mile hilly ride from Saint-Etienne to Brioude, with an early Category 1 climb and a pair of Category 3s over the second half

1. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:03:12.

2. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

3. Jan Tratnik, Slovenia, Bahrain-Merida, :10 behind.

4. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

5. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

Also

110. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:03.

150. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 21:22.

153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.<

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 38:37:36.

2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.

5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.

Also

82. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 47:51.

104. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:01:32.

170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:33:28.

