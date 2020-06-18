Thursday's prep softball: IGHSAU rankings, scores

Prep
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A
School;Rec.;LW
1. Collins-Maxwell;2-1;1
2. Newell-Fonda;2-0;2
3. Clarksville;2-0;3
4. Wayne;3-0;4
5. Algona Garrigan;1-1;5
6. Lynnville-Sully;3-0;6
7. Mason City Newman;3-0;7
8. LeMars Gehlen;2-0;11
9. AGWSR;1-1;9
10. Akron-Westfield;2-0;12
11. Central City;0-2;11
12. Lisbon;2-0;14
13. Winfield-Mount Union;2-1;NR
14. North Mahaska;1-1;8
15. Martensdale-St. Marys;2-1;NR
Class 2A
School;Rec.;LW
1. North Linn;4-0;1
2. Louisa-Muscatine;3-0;2
3. Ogden;2-0;4
4. Mount Ayr;3-1;3
5. Jesup;2-0;6
6. Central Springs;3-0;7
7. West Monona;3-0;8
8. West Sioux;1-1;5
9. Earlham;3-1;9
10. Northeast;2-0;13
11. West Lyon;2-0;15
12. Interstate 35;1-1;12
13. Dyersville Beckman;2-2;10
14. Waterloo Columbus;2-0;NR
15. Durant;1-0;NR
Class 3A
School;Rec.;LW
1. D'port Assumption;2-0;1
2. Humboldt;2-0;2
3. Williamsburg;4-0;3
4. Anamosa;1-0;4
5. Albia;3-0;6
6. Mount Vernon;3-1;5
7. Spirit Lake;3-0;7
8. West Liberty;1-0;8
9. Algona;3-0;10
10. Atlantic;3-0;12
11. North Polk;1-1;9
12. Eddyville-B-F;1-2;11
13. Crestwood;1-0;NR
14. W. Burlington/ND;1-1;13
15. Nevada;2-0;NR
Class 4A
School;Rec.;LW
1. Carlisle;3-0;1
2. North Scott;2-0;2
3. Oskaloosa;3-0;4
4. ADM;2-0;5
5. Dallas Center-Grimes;3-0;7
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;2-0;8
7. West Delaware;4-0;9
8. Ballard;1-1;3
9. Charles City;1-1;6
10. Winterset;2-0;13
11. Fairfield;2-1;11
12. Decorah;1-1;10
13. Harlan;2-0;NR
14. Clear Creek-Amana;3-1;NR
15. Webster City;2-1;15
Class 5A
School;Rec.;LW
1. Fort Dodge;3-1;1
2. Iowa City High;2-0;2
3. Johnston;3-1;3
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;4
5. Waukee;4-0;6
6. West Des Moines Valley;4-0;7
7. Indianola;3-0;9
8. Pleasant Valley;0-2;8
9. Dubuque Hempstead;2-0;10
10. Ankeny Centennial;4-0;11
11. Ottumwa;1-3;5
12. Muscatine;2-0;12
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;13
14. Southeast Polk;4-0;14
15. Bettendorf;2-0;15
Thursday's results
METRO
Linn-Mar 5-7, Waterloo East 4-3
Cedar Falls at Waterloo West, ppd.
AREA
Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, South Winneshiek 1
Central Springs 9, North Butler 4
Clarksville 12, Colo-NESCO 0
North Linn 17-13, Starmont 0-1
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, St. Ansgar 7
Hudson 3, Osage 2
Jesup 15, Clayton Ridge 0
West Marshall 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
