Thursday's prep softball: IGHSAU rankings, scores
Thursday's prep softball: IGHSAU rankings, scores

clip art softball

Prep

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A

;School;Rec.;LW

1. Collins-Maxwell;2-1;1

2. Newell-Fonda;2-0;2

3. Clarksville;2-0;3

4. Wayne;3-0;4

5. Algona Garrigan;1-1;5

6. Lynnville-Sully;3-0;6

7. Mason City Newman;3-0;7

8. LeMars Gehlen;2-0;11

9. AGWSR;1-1;9

10. Akron-Westfield;2-0;12

11. Central City;0-2;11

12. Lisbon;2-0;14

13. Winfield-Mount Union;2-1;NR

14. North Mahaska;1-1;8

15. Martensdale-St. Marys;2-1;NR

Class 2A

;School;Rec.;LW

1. North Linn;4-0;1

2. Louisa-Muscatine;3-0;2

3. Ogden;2-0;4

4. Mount Ayr;3-1;3

5. Jesup;2-0;6

6. Central Springs;3-0;7

7. West Monona;3-0;8

8. West Sioux;1-1;5

9. Earlham;3-1;9

10. Northeast;2-0;13

11. West Lyon;2-0;15

12. Interstate 35;1-1;12

13. Dyersville Beckman;2-2;10

14. Waterloo Columbus;2-0;NR

15. Durant;1-0;NR

Class 3A

;School;Rec.;LW

1. D'port Assumption;2-0;1

2. Humboldt;2-0;2

3. Williamsburg;4-0;3

4. Anamosa;1-0;4

5. Albia;3-0;6

6. Mount Vernon;3-1;5

7. Spirit Lake;3-0;7

8. West Liberty;1-0;8

9. Algona;3-0;10

10. Atlantic;3-0;12

11. North Polk;1-1;9

12. Eddyville-B-F;1-2;11

13. Crestwood;1-0;NR

14. W. Burlington/ND;1-1;13

15. Nevada;2-0;NR

Class 4A

;School;Rec.;LW

1. Carlisle;3-0;1

2. North Scott;2-0;2

3. Oskaloosa;3-0;4

4. ADM;2-0;5

5. Dallas Center-Grimes;3-0;7

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;2-0;8

7. West Delaware;4-0;9

8. Ballard;1-1;3

9. Charles City;1-1;6

10. Winterset;2-0;13

11. Fairfield;2-1;11

12. Decorah;1-1;10

13. Harlan;2-0;NR

14. Clear Creek-Amana;3-1;NR

15. Webster City;2-1;15

Class 5A

;School;Rec.;LW

1. Fort Dodge;3-1;1

2. Iowa City High;2-0;2

3. Johnston;3-1;3

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;4

5. Waukee;4-0;6

6. West Des Moines Valley;4-0;7

7. Indianola;3-0;9

8. Pleasant Valley;0-2;8

9. Dubuque Hempstead;2-0;10

10. Ankeny Centennial;4-0;11

11. Ottumwa;1-3;5

12. Muscatine;2-0;12

13. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;13

14. Southeast Polk;4-0;14

15. Bettendorf;2-0;15

Thursday's results

METRO

Linn-Mar 5-7, Waterloo East 4-3

Cedar Falls at Waterloo West, ppd.

AREA

Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, South Winneshiek 1

Central Springs 9, North Butler 4

Clarksville 12, Colo-NESCO 0

North Linn 17-13, Starmont 0-1

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, St. Ansgar 7

Hudson 3, Osage 2

Jesup 15, Clayton Ridge 0

West Marshall 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

