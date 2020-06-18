You are the owner of this article.
Thursday's prep baseball results
Thursday's prep baseball results

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Waterloo East 0

Columbus 9, Sumner-Fredericksburg 8

Waterloo West 6, Dubuque Senior 4

AREA

South Winneshiek 13, Clayton Ridge 0

AGWSR 3, West Fork 2

Clear Lake 10, New Hampton 2

Hampton-Dumont 18, Central Springs 5

MFL MarMac 9, Kee High 1

West Delaware 8-10, Independence 5-8

