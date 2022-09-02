Thursday's High School Volleyball scoreboard

Prep
Thursday’s scores
METRO
Marion def. Cedar Falls 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23
Cedar Rapids Prairie def. West 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19
Janesville def. Waterloo Christian 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
Cedar Falls def. West 25-19, 25-16, 25-22
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
West Delaware def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-9, 25-18
Linn-Mar def. Williamsburg 25-19, 25-23
West Delaware def. Linn-Mar 16-25, 26-24, 15-8
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Williamsburg 26-24, 25-18
People are also reading…
Marion def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
AREA
North Tama def. Meskwaki 25-4, 25-4, 25-3
Aplington-Parkersburg def. Meskwaki 21-6, 21-3
Dunkerton def. Clarksville 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Grundy Center def. East Marshall 25-13, 25-3, 25-9
Central Springs def. North Butler 25-23, 25-22, 25-11
Osage def. Saint Ansgar 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Tripoli def. Riceville 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
South Hardin def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 25-7, 25-17, 25-16
Oelwein def. Postville 25-12, 25-8, 25-2
Crestwood def. South Winneshiek 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson 25-12, 25-10, 25-9
North Tama def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-27, 26-24, 16-14