VOLLEYBALL

Thursday's High School Volleyball scoreboard

METRO

Marion def. Cedar Falls 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. West 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19

Janesville def. Waterloo Christian 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

Cedar Falls def. West 25-19, 25-16, 25-22

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

West Delaware def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-9, 25-18

Linn-Mar def. Williamsburg 25-19, 25-23

West Delaware def. Linn-Mar 16-25, 26-24, 15-8

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Williamsburg 26-24, 25-18

Marion def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

AREA

North Tama def. Meskwaki 25-4, 25-4, 25-3

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Meskwaki 21-6, 21-3

Dunkerton def. Clarksville 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

Grundy Center def. East Marshall 25-13, 25-3, 25-9

Central Springs def. North Butler 25-23, 25-22, 25-11

Osage def. Saint Ansgar 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

Tripoli def. Riceville 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

South Hardin def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 25-7, 25-17, 25-16

Oelwein def. Postville 25-12, 25-8, 25-2

Crestwood def. South Winneshiek 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson 25-12, 25-10, 25-9

North Tama def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-27, 26-24, 16-14

