This week's Iowa high school boys' basketball AP rankings

Class 4A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Waukee (5);1-0;86;3
2. Cedar Falls (3);5-0;83;1
3. Ankeny Centennial;4-0;61;6
4. Council Bluffs Lincoln (1);6-1;53;4
5. Davenport North;1-0;37;8
6. Ames;4-1;36;2
7. Johnston;0-0;34;7
8. Southeast Polk;3-0;29;NR
9. Sioux City East;6-1;22;9
10. North Scott;4-1;20;5
Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 13. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8. Iowa City Liberty 6. Lewis Central 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2. Cedar Rapids, Washington 2.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (6); 6-0;83;1
2. Pella (1);6-0;73;3
3. Carroll (1);7-0;72;2
4. Davenport Assumption (1);4-1;58;6
5. Ballard;6-1;53;4
6. Waverly-Shell Rock;6-0;51;5
7. Monticello;6-0;49;7
8. Glenwood;5-1;19;9
9. Western Dubuque;5-1;11;8
10. Solon;6-1;9;10
Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Knoxville 4. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Harlan 1. Humboldt 1.
Class 2A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (7);7-0;88;1
2. A-H-S-TW (2);9-0;72;2
3. Denver;7-0;66;3
4. Dyersville Beckman;7-0;58;6
T5. Treynor;6-1;36;8
T5. Western Christian;5-2;36;4
7. Aplington-Parkersburg;7-1;27;10
8. Dike-New Hartford;5-1;23;9
9. Spirit Lake;7-0;21;NR
10. West Branch;7-0;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 13. Camanche 8. North Fayette, Valley 8. Van Meter 7. West Burlington 6. Pella Christian 5. OA-BCIG 3. Panorama, Panora 1. South Central Calhoun 1.
Class 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn (7);8-0;85;1
2. Martensdale-St. Marys;5-0;71;2
3. Lake Mills;8-0;68;3
4. Springville (1);9-0;64;4
5. Easton Valley;8-0;40;9
6. Wapsie Valley (1);5-1;34;5
7. West Fork;3-0;31;8
8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic;8-1;22;7
9. Keota;8-0;21;NR
10. St. Mary's, Remsen;5-1;16;6
Others receiving votes: New London 9. Wapello 7. Grand View Christian 6. Montezuma 6. Danville 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Janesville 3. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. English Valleys, North English 2. East Mills 1.