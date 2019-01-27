Try 1 month for 99¢
tennis clip art

College women

UNI 5, NORTH DAKOTA 2

Singles -- Reghan Lynch (UNI) def. Kaede Amano 7-6, 6-3, Isa Sullivan (ND) def. Claudia Toledo 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, Harri Proudfoot (UNI) def. Preethi Kasilingam 6-0, 5-7, 6-3, Daisy Phillips (UNI) def. Allie Ochotorena 6-2, 6-4, Zahra Finnigan (ND) def. Kate Merrick 7-5, 7-5, Valentina Caro (UNI) def. Masha Lobanova 7-6, 6-4.

Doubles -- Lynch/Toledo (UNI) def. Amano/Kasilingam 7-6, Proudfoot/Caro (UNI) def. Ochotorena/Finnigan 6-2, Sullivan/Lobanova (ND) def. Olivia Fain/Phillips 7-5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments