Prep girls
CEDAR FALLS 9, WAT. EAST 0
Singles -- Mira Keeran (CF) def. Erin McCoy 8-0, Jamie Knox (CF) def. Alonni Baskerville 8-0, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Kimberly Inarrito-Rodriguez 8-0, Vipsa Dodiya (CF) def. Kaytlen Johnson 8-0, Kunyu Du (CF) def. Chloe O'Brien 8-1, Bhoomika Shettigar (CF) def. Cecilia Duran 8-1.
Doubles -- Du/Aleena Ghumann (CF) def. McCoy/Abigail Williams 7-6, Shettigar/Maddy Doeden (CF) def. O'Brien/Johnson 6-2, Lauren Byers/Samantha Leeper (CF) def. LaTasha McGee/Duran 6-1.
Notes: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 14-0.
