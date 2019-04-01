tennis clip art

Prep boys

ITCA rankings

Class 1A -- 1.Dubuque Wahlert 109, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 90, 3. Pella 80, 4. Ballard 64, 5. Waterloo Columbus 51, 6. Boone 46, 7. Carroll Kuemper 40, 89. Denison-Schleswig 24, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 18, 10. Norwalk 16.

Class 2A -- 1. Iowa City West 215, 2. Pleasant Valley 178, 3. Waukee 162, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 154, 5. Linn-Mar 122, 6. Ankeny Centennial 110, 7. West Des Moines Valley 79, 8. Bettendorf 74, 9. Ames 51, 10. Cedar Falls 27.

