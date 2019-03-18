Prep boys
ITA rankings
(Preseason)
Class 1A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 116, 2. Fairfield Maharishi 88, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 83, 4. Pella 64, 5. (tie) Boone, Ballard 46, 7. Carroll Kuemper 25, 8. Waterloo Columbus 24, 9. Denison-Schleswig 21, 10. Atlantic 19. 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 17, T15. Aplington-Parkersburg/Dike-New Hartford 9.
Class 2A -- 1. Iowa City West 246, 2. Pleasant Valley 194, 3. Waukee 174, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 161, 5. Linn-Mar 137, 6. Ankeny Centennial 116, 7. West Des Moines Valley 106, 8. Bettendorf 93, 9. Ames 70, 10. Cedar Falls 37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.