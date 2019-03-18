Try 3 months for $3
Class 1A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 116, 2. Fairfield Maharishi 88, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 83, 4. Pella 64, 5. (tie) Boone, Ballard 46, 7. Carroll Kuemper 25, 8. Waterloo Columbus 24, 9. Denison-Schleswig 21, 10. Atlantic 19. 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 17, T15. Aplington-Parkersburg/Dike-New Hartford 9.

Class 2A -- 1. Iowa City West 246, 2. Pleasant Valley 194, 3. Waukee 174, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 161, 5. Linn-Mar 137, 6. Ankeny Centennial 116, 7. West Des Moines Valley 106, 8. Bettendorf 93, 9. Ames 70, 10. Cedar Falls 37.

