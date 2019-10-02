tennis clip art

College women

WARTBURG 9, DUBUQUE 0

Singles -- Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Ashley Quinonez 6-0, 6-2, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Hailey Wang 6-0, 6-1, Gabby Olejniczak (Wart) def. Lauren Ciolon 6-0, 6-4, Jamie Knox (Wart) def. TaDazja Perkins 6-1, 7-5, Ambriel Jacobs (Wart) def. Samantha Heins 6-0, 6-3, Amber Laube (Wart) def. Patient Jabbah 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Doubles -- Fox/Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Quinonez/Wang 8-1, O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Colon/Perkins 8-2, Sydney Powers/Olivia Phillips (Wart) def. Heins/Jabbah 8-0.

Records: Wartburg 4-4, 4-2.

