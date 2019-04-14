College women
At Cedar Falls
NORTHERN IOWA 6, VALPARAISO 1
SINGLES -- Reghan Lynch (UNI) def. Claire Czerwonka 7-5, 7-5, Claudia Toledo (UNI) def. Meg Modesto 6-2. 6-3. Dao Sysouvanh (Val) def. Harri Proudfoot 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, Daisy Phillips (UNI) def. I. Schoolcraft, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, Caro Valentina (UNI) def. Randi Wind 6-4, 6-3, Olivia Fain (UNI) def. Jordan Kopfer 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
DOUBLES -- Czerwonka-Sysouvanh (Val) def. Lynch-Toledo 7-5, Proudfoot-Valentina (UNI) def. Modesto-Schoolcraft 6-1, Phillips-Fain (UNI) def. Wind-Kopfer 6-1.
At Quincy, Ill.
QUINCY 6, WARTBURG 2
SINGLES -- Ashley Rottinghaus (War) def. Rita Kanaeva 1-6, 7-5, 10-6, Makaela Hampton (Q) def. Hannah Fox 6-1, 6-1, Nicole Lao (Q) def. Sydney Rottinghaus, 6-1, 6-1, Marta Caballero Garc (Q) def. Madison Overmann 6-2. 7-6, Anna Konczak (Q) def. Lauren O'Brian 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.
DOUBLES -- Hampton-Lao (Q) def. Rottinghaus-Rottinghaus 8-5, Caballero-Konczak (Q) def. Alex Petersen-Fox 8-5, O'Brian-Rachel Zittergruen (War) def. Kanaeva-Milazzo 8-3.
