Subscribe for 33¢ / day
tennis clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 7, Loras 2

Singles -- Audrey Hinz (Lor) def. Ashley Rottinghaus 6-1, 6-2, Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Meghann Long 6-1, 6-2, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Emma Cooke 6-1, 6-2, Mariana Bayona Paez (Lor) def. Alex Petersen 6-3, 6-2, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. McKenna Craff 6-2, 6-2, Gabby Olejniczak (Wart) def. Noely Bauman 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles -- A. Rottinghaus/Fox (Wart) def. Hinz/Bau,man 8-5, Rachel Zittergruen/O'Brian (Wart) def. Cooke/Bayona Paez 8-3, Petersen/Sydney Powers (Wart) def. Maddie Smith/Franny Roche 8-1.

Records: Wartburg 7-0, Loras 2-5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments