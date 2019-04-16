College men
Summary
LUTHER 6, WIS.-LACROSSE 3
Singles -- Cole Schneider (Luth) def. Alex Alt 6-2, 1-0, retired, Grant Morton (Luth) def. Kyle Wogahn 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, Nate Parsons (Luth) def. Riley Peterson 6-7, 6-3, 10-8, Tony Moore (WL) def. Brian Murman 7-6, 5-7, 10-7, Brook Norwood (Luth) def. Sam Diedrich 6-3, 6-3, Jake Smith (Luth) def. Joshua Williams 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles -- Alt/Wogahn (WL) def. Parsons/Schneider 8-4, Peterson/Moore (WL) def. Murman/Ryan Ortega 8-4, Morton/Norwood (Luth) def. Diedrich/Mekdim Dejene 8-2.
