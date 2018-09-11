College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 8, Loras 1
Luther 8, Dubuque 1
Wartburg 7, Coe 2
Summary
LUTHER 8, LORAS 1
Singles -- Devon Bourget (Luth) def. Audrey Hinz 6-4, 6-2, Stephanie Almquist (Luth) def. Meghann Long 6-2, 6-3, Britta Pressler (Luth) def. Emma Cooke 6-1, 6-0, Shelby Cook (Luth) def. McKenna Craff 6-2, 6-2, Kelsey Kruse (Luth) def. Mariana Bayona Paez 3-6, 6-3, 12-10, Ellie Hemker (Luth) def. Maddie Smith 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles -- Hinz-Noely Bauman (Lor) def. Pressler/Cook 8-4, Kruse/Bourget (Luth) def. Cooke/Craff 8-2, Almquist/Anna Spencer (Luth) def. Smith/Franny Roche 8-5.
Records: Luther 2-2, Loras 2-3.
LUTHER 8, DUBUQUE 1
Singles -- Bourget (Luth) def. A. Palacios-Quinonez 6-0, 6-0, Almquist (Luth) def. Naomi Amani 6-4, 6-4, Pressler (Luth) def. Madelinen Parker 6-0, 6-0, Cook (Luth) def. Megan Ranney 6-2, 6-2, Kruse (Luth) def. Kaitlynn Green 6-1, 6-0, Hailey Wang (Dub) def. Cory Eull 7-5, 6-7, 7-5.
Doubles -- Cook/Pressler (Luth) def. Palacios-Quinonez/Ranney 8-2, Bourget/Almquist (Luth) def. Amani/Parker 8-1, Ellie Hemker/Anna Spencer (Luth) def. Wang/Green 8-2.
WARTBURG 7, COE 2
Singles -- Ashley Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Lauren French 6-4, 6-7, 10-6, Isabella Hoppenjans (Coe) def. Hannah Fox 6-3, 6-0, Sydney Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Stephanie Bush 6-1, 7-5, Eliza Sundermann (Coe) def. Lauren O'Brian 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, Alex Petersen (Wart) def. Nina Marquardt 3-6, 6-2, 10-4, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Lakyn Boltz 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles -- A. Rottinghaus/Fox (Wart) def. French/Marquardt 8-6, S. Rottinghaus/Petersen (Wart) def. Hoppenjans/Sundermann 8-4, O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Boltz/Ella White 9-8.
Records: Wartburg 4-0, 1-0. Coe 3-1, 2-1.
Note: This was Wartburg's first women's tennis victory over Coe since 1999.
