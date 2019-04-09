College men
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 9, Wartburg 0
Loras 8, Buena Vista 1
Summary
LUTHER 9, WARTBURG 0
Singles -- Cole Schneider (Luth) def. Lucas Huffman 6-2, 6-2, Grant Morton (Luth) def. Will McDonald 6-3, 6-0, Brian Murman (Luth) def. Grant Kincaid 6-0, 6-2, Brook Norwood (Luth) def. Nate Kolz 6-0, 6-0, Jake Smith (Luth) def. Ben Mason 6-0, 6-1, Ryan Ortega (Luth) def. Eliott Kuchera (Wart) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles -- Morton/Murman (Luth) def. Huffman/McDonald 8-6, Norwood/Schneider (Luth) def. Samuel Nettleton/Kolz 8-3, Ortega/Smith (Luth) def. Kincaid/Mason 8-0.
Records: Wartburg 12-7, Luther 11-4.
