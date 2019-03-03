Try 3 months for $3
College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 6, Concordia (Minn.) 3

Coe 8, Clark 1

Wis.-La Crosse 9, Dubuque 0

IOWA COLLEGE

Hastings 7, Grand View 2

Grinnell 7, Hastings 2

Grinnell 8, Grand View 1

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Air Force 6, Drake 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 5, Concordia (Minn.) 4

RPI 6, Coe 3

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 7, Ill. Wesleyan 2

