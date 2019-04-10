tennis clip art

College men

CENTRAL 6, WARTBURG 3

Singles -- William Isiminger (Cent) def. Lucas Huffman 7-6, 7-6, Samuel Nettleton (Wart) def. David Boschma 6-3, 3-6, 10-5, Will McDonald (Wart) def. Josh Phillips 6-4, 6-1, Kris Weeden (Cent) def. Grant Kincaid 6-0, 6-2, Brad DiLeo (Cent) def. Nate Kolz 7-6, 7-6, Ethan St. John (Cent) def. Ben Mason 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. Boschma/Danny Anderson 8-7, Isiminger/DiLeo (Cent) def. Nettleton/Kolz 8-2, St. John/Phillips (Cent) def. Kincaid/Mason 8-3.

Records: Wartburg 12-8, 2-2. Central 8-7, 4-1.

College women

WARTBURG 9, CORNELL 0

Singles -- Ashley Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Abbey Nelson 6-1, 6-0, Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Emmaline Fievet 6-4, 6-2, Sydney Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Megan Pope 6-2, 1-09, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Ellie Davidson 6-0, 6-0, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Amanda Dragon 6-2, 6-0, Alex Petersen (Wart) def. Katie Wycoff 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles -- A. Rottinghaus/S. Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Nelson/Davidson 8-5, Fox/Petersen (Wart) def. Fievet/Pope 8-2, O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Dragon/Wycoff 8-4.

Records: Wartburg 16-3, Cornell 12-8.

Prep boys

Tuesday

CED. FALLS 6, DUB. WAHLERT 3

Singles -- Charlie Fair (DW) def. Siddhartha Kalala 6-2, 6-2, Ben Campbell (CF) def. Charlie Vandermillen 6-1, 6-0, Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Andrew Evans 6-1, 7-6, Neel Shah (CF) def. Sam Pregler 6-3, 6-7, 10-7, Cedric Hassman (CF) def. Richey Walker 6-2, 6-2, Vikash Ayyappan (CF) def. Mitch Pregler 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles -- Fair/Evans (DW) def. Kalala/Campbell 3-6, 6-4, 10-7, Hassman/Ayyappan (CF) def. Vandermillen/Walker 6-4, 7-5, S. Pregler/M. Pregler (DW) def. Hari Surnedi/Randy Zhang 6-3, 6-0.

