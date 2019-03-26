Try 3 months for $3
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Whitworth (Wash.) 8, Luther 1

Simpson 7, North Central (Minn.) 2

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 5, Whitworth (Wash.) 4

Luther 9, Huntingdon (Ala.) 0

Simpson 9, North Central (Minn.) 0

