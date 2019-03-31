tennis clip art

College men

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 9, Lake Forest 0

Cornell 9, Knox 0

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Mo.-Kansas City 4, Drake 3

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 7, Westminster 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments