Try 1 month for 99¢
tennis clip art

College women

MVC CHAMPIONSHIPS

UNI results

Flight 6 singles championship -- Estelle Vanthier (Illinois St.) def. Daisy Phillips (UNI) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Flight 7 singles third place -- Olivia Fain (UNI) def. Brooke Smith (Missouri St.) 6-0, 6-3.

Flight 3 doubles third place -- Carrion/Koniaev (Stony Brook) def. Merrick/Fain (UNI) 6-1.

Flight 2 doubles fifth place -- Kutskova/Fitzgerald (Illinois St.) def. Proudfoot/Caro (UNI) 6-0.

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 9, Monmouth 0

Grinnell 9, Monmouth 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments