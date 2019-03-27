College women
WARTBURG 9, MARTIN LUTHER 0
Singles -- Anna Hemmelman (ML) def. Ashley Rottinghaus 6-3, 6-0, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Sophia Birner 6-0, 6-1, Alex Petersen (Wart) def. Morgan Shevey 7-4, 4-6, 10-6, Gabby Olejniczak (Wart) def. Ella Loersch 6-2, 6-1, Sydney Powers (Wart) def. Dana Pietrzyk 6-0, 6-0, Rebekah Corson (Wart) def. Tatum Bollmeier 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles -- Sydney Rottinghaus/Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Hemmelman/Shevey 8-5, A. Rottinghaus/Petersen (Wart) def. Birner/Loersch 8-1, Rachel Zittergruen/Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Pietrzyk/Bollmeier 8-0.
Records: Wartburg 14-2, Martin Luther 2-7.
College men
WARTBURG 9, MARTIN LUTHER 0
Singles -- Lucas Huffman (Wart) def. Josh Koelpin 6-0, 6-1, Samuel Nettleton (Wart) def. Nicolas Gartner 6-0, 6-0, Will McDonald (Wart) def. Jonah Schulz 7-6, 6-3, Grant Kincaid (Wart) def. Joshua Schroeder 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, Nate Kolz (Wart) def. Caleb Koelpin 6-3, 6-2, Ben Mason (Wart) def. Seth Koelpin 6-0, 6-0.'
Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. J. Koelpin/Schulz 8-4, Nettleton/Kolz (Wart) def. Schroeder/Gartner 8-4, Kincaid/Mason (Wart) def. C. Koelpin/S. Koelpin 8-1.
Records: Wartburg 8-6, Martin Luther 3-5.
