College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 8, Simpson 1

Grinnell 6, Luther 3

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 9, Ripon 0

Grinnell 9, Lawrence 0

Summary

GRINNELL 6, LUTHER 3

Singles -- Cole Schneider (Luth) def. Bowen Mince 6-2, 6-7, 6-0, Grant Morton (Luth) def. Zach Lane 7-5, 6-2, Sam Stickels (Gr) def. Nate Parsons 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, Ben Cobin (Gr) def. Brook Norwood 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, M. Conlin-Brandenburg (Gr) def. Jake Smith 6-2, 6-0, Jack Lunn (Gr) def. Ryan Ortega 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- Parsons/Schneider (Luth) def. Cobin/Mince 8-4, Stickels/Conlin-Brandenburg (Gr) def. Smith/Ortega 8-2, Lane/George Kaslow (Gr) def. Morton/Norwood 8-6.

Records: Luther 10-3, Grinnell 18-4.

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 4, Drake 3

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 5, Grinnell 4

Summary

LUTHER 5, GRINNELL 4

Singles -- Abby Nielsen (Gr) def. Devon Bourget 6-0, 6-0, Britta Pressler (Luth) def. Emma Gaydos 6-4, 6-4, Shelby Cook (Luth) def. Isabel Green 6-1, 6-2, Judith Fan (Gr) def. Stephanie Almquist 6-4, 6-1, Lily Hamilton (Gr) def. Ellie Hemker 6-3, 6-2, Kelsey Kruse (Luth) def. Sara Amano 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles -- Pressler/Cook (Luth) def. Nielsen/Fan 8-6, Kruse/Bourget (Luth) def. Amano/Gaydos 8-7, Green/Brenda Guan (Gr) def. Almquist/Anna Spencer 8-4.

Records: Luther 12-7, Grinnell 13-6.

Prep boys

Saturday

LINN-MAR 8, CEDAR FALLS 1

Singles -- Luke VanDonslear (LM) def. Pranav Chandra 6-0, 6-0, Jackson Eells (LM) def. Neel Shah 7-5, 7-5, Kartik Tharwani (LM) def. Cedric Hassman 6-0, 6-1, Sudeep Gadde (LM) def. Vikash Ayyappan 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, Michael McGrew (LM) def. Hari Surnedi 6-1, 6-1, Thomas Digmann (LM) def. Christopher Sell 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles -- VanDonslear/Eells (LM) def. Shah/Hassman 6-0, 6-0, Chandra/Ayyappan (CF) def. Digmann/Sushanth Rao 6-3, 7-6, McGrew/Brett Bernhardt (LM) def. Surnedi/Sell.

CEDAR FALLS 7, C.R. PRAIRIE 2

Singles -- Ben Campbell (CF) def. Logan Renner 6-1, 6-3, Chandra (CF) def. Chase Larssen 6-1, 6-1, Zach Rosenberger (CRP) def. Hassman 3-6, 6-1, 10-7, Shah (CF) def. Nathan Harder 6-1, 6-2, Ayyappan (CF) def. Chris Penne 6-0, 6-0, Surnedi (CF) def. Orion Mason 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- Renner/Harder (CRP) def. Chandra/Ayyappan 6-3, 6-3, Hassman/Shah (CF) def. Larssen/Rosenberger 6-3, 7-6, Surnedi/Sell (CF) def. Penne/Mason 6-0, 6-4.

