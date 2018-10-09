Try 1 month for 99¢
tennis clip art

College women

WARTBURG 8, DUBUQUE 1

Singles -- Ashley Rottinghaus (Wart) def. A. Palacios-Quinonez 6-2, 6-0, Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Naomi Amani 6-0, 6-0, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Madeline Parker 6-0, 6-4, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Megan Ranney 6-4, 6-0, Gabby Olejniczak (Wart) def. Hailey Wang 6-4, 6-0, Sydney Powers (Wart) def. Kaitlynn Green 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles -- A. Rottinghaus/Fox (Wart) def. Palacios-Quinonez/Ranney 8-5, Amani/Parker (Dub) def. O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen 9-8, Alex Petersen/Rebekah Corson (Wart) def. Wang/Green 8-3.

Notes: Wartburg finished unbeaten in American Rivers Conference action and won its first league title in program history.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments