College women

At Peoria, Ill.

BRADLEY 6, UNI 1

DOUBLES -- Natalia Barvery-Sandra Maletin (Brad) def. Reghan Lynch-Claudia Toldeo 7-6 (7-4), Valentina Caro-Harri Proudfoot (UNI) def. Bozana Lojpur-Nikki Perlwitz 6-4, Olivia Fain-Daisy Phillips (UNI) def. Lindsay Haight-Malini Wijesinghe 6-3.

SINGLES -- Maletin (B) def. Lynch 6-1, 6-3, Lojpur (B) def. Toledo 3-6, 6-4, 10-1, Wijesinghe (B) def. Proudfoot 6-1, 6-1, Barbery (B) def. Phillips 6-0, 6-3, Marjanovic (B) def. Caro 6-3, 6-0, Perlwitz (B) def. Fain 6-2, 6-0.

