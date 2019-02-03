Try 1 month for 99¢
UNI 4, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 3

Singles -- Reghan Lynch (UNI) def. Alina Munteanu 6-3, 6-3, Lara Tupper (SIUE) def. Claudia Toledo 6-4, 7-5, Nicole Gomez (SIUE) def. Harri Proudfoot 7-6, 5-7, 10-8, Daisy Phillips (UNI) def. Raillane Kamdem 6-0, 6-2, Callaghan Adams (SIUE) def. Kate Merrick 6-2, 6-2, Valentina Caro (UNI) def. Ann-Christine Link 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles -- Lynch/Toledo (UNI) def. Tupper/Link 6-2, Adams/Maria Thibault (SIUE) def. Proudfoot/Caro 7-5, Olivia Fain/Phillips (UNI) def. Munteanu/Gomez 7-6.

Records: UNI 2-1, SIU-Edwardsville 2-3.

College men

WARTBURG 5, ELMHURST 4

Singles -- David Demoll (Elm) def. Lucas Huffman 6-2, 7-6, Shawn Sabaricos (Elm) def. Samuel Nettleton 6-1, 2-6, 7-6, Will McDonald (Wart) def. Grant O'Connell 7-6, 6-1, Grant Kincaid (Wart) def. Chris Wallace 6-2, 6-1, Nate Kolz (Wart) def. Tavious Imperial 6-2, 6-1, Lance Maharry (Elm) def. Ben Mason 4-6, 6-0, 7-6.

Doubles -- Demoll/Sabaricos (Elm) def. Huffman/McDonald 8-6, Nettleton/Kolz (Wart) def. O'Connell/Maharry 8-4, Kincaid/Jonathan Lansink (Wart) def. Wallace/Imperial 8-7.

Records: Wartburg 2-2, Elmhurst 1-1.

Saturday

NORTH CENTRAL 6, WARTBURG 3

Singles -- Huffman (Wart) def. Tyler Bussell 6-2, 6-3, Nettleton (Wart) def. Justin Howes 6-1, 6-3, Tyler Haizel (NC) def. McDonald 6-1, 6-2, Andy Hinch (NC) def. Kincaid 6-0, 6-1, Lucas Pindak (NC) def. Kolz 6-3, 7-5, Jon Stoede (NC) def. Mason 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles -- Huffman/Nettleton (Wart) def. Howes/Pindak 8-4, Haizel/Hinch (NC) def. Kincaid/Kolz 8-1, Bussell/Orth (NC) def. McDonald/Lansink 8-1.

Records: Wartburg 1-2, North Central 1-1.

WARTBURG 7, MSOE 2

Singles -- Huffman def. David Chon 7-5, 6-2, Luke Nelson (MSOE) def. Nettleton 7-6, 7-6, Alec Dam (MSOE) def. McDonald 6-3, 6-3, Kincaid (Wart) def. Connor Splingaire 6-2, 1-6, 10-3, Kolz (Wart) def. Bryan Roob 6-4, 6-2, Mason (Wart) def. Parker Kuhlman 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. Chon/Nelson 8-6, Nettleton/Kolz (Wart) def. Dam/Splingaire 8-3, Kincaid/Lansink (Wart) def. Norton/Roob 8-6.

Records: Wartburg 1-2, MSOE 0-1.

