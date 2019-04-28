College men
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 5, Loras 2
Coe 5, Wartburg 0
Luther 7, Augustana (Ill.) 2
Summaries
WARTBURG 5, LORAS 2
Singles -- Charlie Harris (Loras) vs. Lucas Huffman, unfinished, Kevin Blomquist (Loras) vs. Samuel Nettleton, no result, Riley Michel (Loras) def. Will McDonald 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, Sean Baldwin (Loras) def. Grant Kincaid 6-1, 6-2, Nate Kolz (Wart) def. Ryan Scheidt 7-5, 6-2, Ben Mason (Wart) def. Riley Collins 0-6, 7-5, 7-6.
Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. Michel/Baldwin 8-3, Nettleton/Kolz (Wart) def. Harris/Tommy Linkenheld 8-2, Kincaid/Mason (Wart) def. Blomquist/Konnor Barth 8-6.
COE 5, WARTBURG 0
Singles -- Huffman (Wart) vs. Josh Pudlo, unfinished, Nettleton vs. Nate Greiner, unfinished, Rami Hemaidan (Coe) def. McDonald 6-0, 6-1, Kincaid (Wart) vs. Bo Wilson, unfinished, Kolz (Wart) vs. Ben Hediger, unfinished, Nathan Meskell (Coe) def. Colin Jacobs 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles -- Pudlo/Greiner (Coe) def. Huffman/McDonald 8-4, Hemaidan/Nate Ackert (Coe) def. Nettleton/Kolz 8-3, Hediger/Wilson (Coe) def. Jacobs/Mason 8-2.
Records: Coe 18-9, 7-0. Wartburg 14-11, 4-3.
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Tournament final
Illinois St. 4, Stony Brook 3
AMERICAN RIVERS
Tournament semifinals
Wartburg 5, Central 2
Luther 5, Coe 0
Championship
Luther 5, Wartburg 3
Summaries
WARTBURG 5, CENTRAL 2
Singles -- Jenna Stewart (Cent) def. Ashley Rottinghaus 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Kirsten Jordan 6-1, 7-5, Sydney Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Maddie Hartley 6-4, 7-6, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Sarah Schirm 6-2, 6-0, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) led Laurynn Mize 6-2, 2-2, unfinished, Gabby Olejniczak (Wart) led Katie Larson 1-0, unfinished.
Doubles -- A. Rottinghaus/S. Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Stewart/Alyssa Lewton 8-3, Brownwyn Metcalf/Hartley (Cent) def. Fox/Alex Petersen 8-1, Rachel Zittergruen/O'Brian (Wart) def. Schirm/Larson 8-1.
Records: Wartburg 18-4, Central 13-11.
LUTHER 5, WARTBURG 3
Singles -- Devon Bourget (Luth) def. A. Rottinghaus 6-2, 6-1, Britta Pressler (Luth) def. Fox 6-0, 6-3, Shelby Cook (Luth) def. S. Rottinghaus 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, Overmann (Wart) def. Stephanie Almquist 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, O'Brian (Wart) def. Ellie Hemker 6-3, 6-2, Petersen (Wart) vs. Kelsey Kruse, unfinished.
Doubles -- Cook/Pressler (Luth) def. A. Rottinghaus/S. Rottinghaus 8-4, Bourget/Kruse (Luth) def. Fox/Petersen 8-0, O'Brian/Zittergruen (Wart) def. Almquist/Anna Spencer 8-4.
