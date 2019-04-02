tennis clip art

College men

DUBUQUE 9, WARTBURG 0

Singles -- A. Cabrera Figueroa (Dub) def. Lucas Huffman 6-2, 6-2, Jason Reddy (Dub) def. Sam Nettleton 6-1, 6-0, Bogdan Ganea (Dub) def. Will McDonald 6-2, 6-0, Devon Gerber (Dub) def. Grant Kincaid 6-1, 6-2, Zachary Norman (Dub) def. Nate Kolz 6-0, 6-0, Sincere Davis (Dub) def. Ben Mason 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- Reddy/Gerber (Dub) def. Huffman/McDonald 8-3, Cabrera Figueroa/Ganea (Dub) def. Kolz/Nettleton 8-7, Norman/Davis (Dub) def. Mason/Colin Jacobs 8-0.

