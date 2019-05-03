tennis clip art

College men

WARTBURG 5, LORAS 4

Singles -- Lucas Huffman (War) def. Charlie Harris 6-0, 6-4, Samuel Nettleton (War) def. Kevin Blomquist, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, Riley Michel (Lor) def. Will McDonald 7-6, 6-4, Sean Baldwin (Lor) def. Grant Kincaid 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Scheidt (Lor) def. Nate Kolz 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, Riley Collins (Lor) def. Ben Mason 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles -- Huffman-McDonald (War) def. Harris-Blomquist 8-4, Nettleton-Kolz (War) def. Michel-Baldwin 8-7, Kincaid-Mason (War) def. Linkenheld-Pivnicka 8-5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments