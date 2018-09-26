Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Prep girls

Tuesday

At Iowa City

I.C. WEST 113, CEDAR FALLS 72

200 medley relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Roghair, Ernst, Martin, Taeger) 1:52.87, 2. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Seliga, Mallaro, Clark) 1:57.28.

200 freestyle -- 1. Roghair (ICW) 1:55.22, 2. Frericks (CF) 1:59.67, 3. G. Considine (CF) 2:00.04.

200 individual medley -- 1. Martin (ICW) 2:12.39, 2. Taeger (ICW) 2:19.47.

50 freestyle -- 1. Clark (CF) 25.36, 2. Roose (CF) 26.54.

1-meter diving -- 1. Syharath (CF) 252.25, 2. Goodale (ICW) 207.55.

100 butterfly -- 1. Ernst (ICW) 59.99, 2. Mallaro (CF) 1:03.13, 3. Bobeldyk (CF) 1:03.96.

100 freestyle -- 1. Martin (ICW) 53.87, 2. Clark (CF) 54.68, 3. G. Considine (CF) 56.37.

500 freestyle -- 1. Roghair (ICW) 5:08.37, 2. Taeger (ICW) 5:30.71, 3. Fry (CF) 5:51.74.

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Gibson, Liu, Reese, Geng) 1:48.26, 2. Cedar Falls (Sulentic, Roose, Seliga, Butler) 1:49.39, 3. Cedar Falls (Lenz, Coates, E. Considine, Murphy) 1:54.18.

100 backstroke -- 1. Frericks (CF) 58.82, 2. Ernst (ICW) 1:03.85.

100 breaststroke -- 1. Geng (ICW) 1:13.82, 2. Janik (ICW) 1:17.12, 3. Murphy (CF) 1:17.48.

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Taeger, Roghair, Martin, Ernst) 3:39.20, 2. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Clark, G. Considine, Roose) 3:41.95.

JV: I.C. West 83, Cedar Falls 77

