Prep boys

All-Mississippi Valley

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

First team

200 medley relay -- Cedar Falls (Dylan Moffatt, Devin Myhr, Dawson Bremner, Matt Durbin).

200 freestyle -- Isaac Weigel (I.C. High), Jeremy Throndson (I.C. West).

200 individual medley -- Benson Redfern (Cedar Falls), Will Colin (Dub. Senior).

50 freestyle -- James Breitbart (C.R. Washington), Jared Mattson (Cedar Falls).

100 butterfly -- Bremner (Cedar Falls), Gavin Hall (Dub. Senior).

100 freestyle -- Breitbart (C.R. Washington), Mattson (Cedar Falls).

500 freestyle -- Moffatt (Cedar Falls), Weigel (I.C. High).

200 freestyle relay -- C.R. Washington (Throndson, Grady Wheeler, Mitchell Hause, Breitbart).

100 backstroke -- Moffatt (Cedar Falls), David Butler (Cedar Falls).

100 breaststroke -- Pierce Casper (Dub. Senior), Myhr (Cedar Falls).

400 freestyle relay -- Cedar Falls (Mattson, Durbin, Redfern, Moffatt).

Second team (metro only)

200 freestyle -- Butler (Cedar Falls).

50 freestyle -- Durbin (Cedar Falls).

100 butterfly -- Graham Fry (Cedar Falls).

100 freestyle -- Durbin (Cedar Falls).

Honorable mention (metro only)

500 freestyle -- Redfern (Cedar Falls).

200 freestyle relay -- Cedar Falls (Redfern, Butler, Fry Mattson).

100 backstroke -- Fry (Cedar Falls).

All-academic (metro only)

Cedar Falls -- Bremner, Nathan Hoffman.

Coach of year -- Scott Pinter and staff (Cedar Falls).

Swimmer of year -- Moffatt (Cedar Falls).

VALLEY DIVISION

First team

200 medley relay -- I.C. West (James Pinter, Val Trussov, Izaak Hajek, Michael Kimball).

200 freestyle -- Cooper Callahan (Linn-Mar), David Holesinger (Dub. Hempstead).

200 individual medley -- Hajek (I.C. West), Aiden Carstensen (Linn-Mar).

50 freestyle -- Reese Manternach (C.R. Kennedy), Drew Simmons (C.R. Jefferson).

100 butterfly -- Hajek (I.C. West), Carstensen (Linn-Mar).

100 freestyle -- Pinter (I.C. West), Simmons (C.R. Jefferson).

500 freestyle -- Callahan (Linn-Mar), Andy Luo (I.C. West).

200 freestyle relay -- Linn-Mar (Carstensen, Callahan, Daniel Medin, Nick Cavanah).

100 backstroke -- Pinter (I.C. West), Cavanah (Linn-Mar).

100 breaststroke -- Tate Billmeyer (Dub. Hempstead), Tate Happel (I.C. West).

400 freestyle relay -- Linn-Mar (Carstensen, Callahan, Alex Cochrane, Cavanah).

Honorable mention (metro only)

100 breaststroke -- Cade Shepard (Waterloo).

All-academic (metro only)

Waterloo -- Micah Berger, Kobe Smith.

Coach of year -- Byron Butler and staff (I.C. West).

Swimmer of year -- Hajek (I.C. West).

