Prep boys
All-Mississippi Valley
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team
200 medley relay -- Cedar Falls (Dylan Moffatt, Devin Myhr, Dawson Bremner, Matt Durbin).
200 freestyle -- Isaac Weigel (I.C. High), Jeremy Throndson (I.C. West).
200 individual medley -- Benson Redfern (Cedar Falls), Will Colin (Dub. Senior).
50 freestyle -- James Breitbart (C.R. Washington), Jared Mattson (Cedar Falls).
100 butterfly -- Bremner (Cedar Falls), Gavin Hall (Dub. Senior).
100 freestyle -- Breitbart (C.R. Washington), Mattson (Cedar Falls).
500 freestyle -- Moffatt (Cedar Falls), Weigel (I.C. High).
200 freestyle relay -- C.R. Washington (Throndson, Grady Wheeler, Mitchell Hause, Breitbart).
100 backstroke -- Moffatt (Cedar Falls), David Butler (Cedar Falls).
100 breaststroke -- Pierce Casper (Dub. Senior), Myhr (Cedar Falls).
400 freestyle relay -- Cedar Falls (Mattson, Durbin, Redfern, Moffatt).
Second team (metro only)
200 freestyle -- Butler (Cedar Falls).
50 freestyle -- Durbin (Cedar Falls).
100 butterfly -- Graham Fry (Cedar Falls).
100 freestyle -- Durbin (Cedar Falls).
Honorable mention (metro only)
500 freestyle -- Redfern (Cedar Falls).
200 freestyle relay -- Cedar Falls (Redfern, Butler, Fry Mattson).
100 backstroke -- Fry (Cedar Falls).
All-academic (metro only)
Cedar Falls -- Bremner, Nathan Hoffman.
Coach of year -- Scott Pinter and staff (Cedar Falls).
Swimmer of year -- Moffatt (Cedar Falls).
VALLEY DIVISION
First team
200 medley relay -- I.C. West (James Pinter, Val Trussov, Izaak Hajek, Michael Kimball).
200 freestyle -- Cooper Callahan (Linn-Mar), David Holesinger (Dub. Hempstead).
200 individual medley -- Hajek (I.C. West), Aiden Carstensen (Linn-Mar).
50 freestyle -- Reese Manternach (C.R. Kennedy), Drew Simmons (C.R. Jefferson).
100 butterfly -- Hajek (I.C. West), Carstensen (Linn-Mar).
100 freestyle -- Pinter (I.C. West), Simmons (C.R. Jefferson).
500 freestyle -- Callahan (Linn-Mar), Andy Luo (I.C. West).
200 freestyle relay -- Linn-Mar (Carstensen, Callahan, Daniel Medin, Nick Cavanah).
100 backstroke -- Pinter (I.C. West), Cavanah (Linn-Mar).
100 breaststroke -- Tate Billmeyer (Dub. Hempstead), Tate Happel (I.C. West).
400 freestyle relay -- Linn-Mar (Carstensen, Callahan, Alex Cochrane, Cavanah).
Honorable mention (metro only)
100 breaststroke -- Cade Shepard (Waterloo).
All-academic (metro only)
Waterloo -- Micah Berger, Kobe Smith.
Coach of year -- Byron Butler and staff (I.C. West).
Swimmer of year -- Hajek (I.C. West).
